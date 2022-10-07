BLACKPINK Jisoo's exquisite style statement is always a treat to the eyes, no matter what! The K-pop star took to Instagram to share pics in black jacket dress as she posed in style at an event held to commemorate Cartier Maison's reopening. Not to miss, her swanky necklace that's costs a whopping Rs. 1.8 crore (as per Cartier's website). Meanwhile, the Korean singer looked absolutely gorgeous in the black ensemble that was accessorised with statement ring and a watch. View pics of the stunner who exuded boss lady vibes that is worth a glance! Did Cartier Secure BLACKPINK’s Jisoo As Global Ambassador by Doubling Dior’s Offer to Her?

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Black Jacket Dress and Expensive Neckpiece:

