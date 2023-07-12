According to reports, comedian Lee Ji Soo is no more. The Korean celeb is said to have died at the age of 30. However, the cause of her sudden demise has not yet been disclosed. Lee had made her debut as an artist via tvN's Comedy Big League in 2021, and later had also participated in many comedy segments. May her soul RIP. ASTRO’S Moonbin Dies by Suicide at 25; K-Pop Star’ Body Found in His Home.

RIP Lee Ji Soo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)