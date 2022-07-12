The complete list of Nominees for the Emmy Awards 2022 has been officially announced. Following this, it is a great time to point out that Squid Game is the first non- English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. This South Korean drama stars HoYeon Jung, Gong Yoo, Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi and many more. Emmys 2022 Nominations: From Lily James, Zendaya, All the Way To Squid Game! Check Out the Complete List of Nominees of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

View Tweet Here:

#SquidGame, the acclaimed South Korean survival thriller, is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. https://t.co/pdIshoqtEk — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 12, 2022

