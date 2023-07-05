FIFTY FIFTY has accused the CEO of ATTRAKT of "misappropriation, failure to notify them about the entertainment contract, and announced plans to file a criminal complaint, citing financial deterioration caused by the advance payment usage." ₩6 BILLION was also supposed to be used for FIFTY FIFTY's production, for which their lawyer intends to file a claim asking for evidence that the money was actually used on the group. Girl Group FIFTY FIFTY Files Lawsuit Against Agency ATTKART for Lack of Transparency in Financial Documents- Reports.

View FIFTY FIFTY Update:

FIFTY FIFTY's lawyer intend to file a legal claim against Attrakt to request evidence verifying that the ₩6 BILLION was indeed used for the group. They also highlighted that if the advance payment was a normal contract, it should've been signed with Attrakt. 🔗:… — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 5, 2023

