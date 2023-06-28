K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY members have filed a lawsuit against their agency ATTRAKT to suspend their contract. As per reports, all four members of FIFTY FIFTY claim that the company has failed to keep transparency in financial documents and is trying to promote the group despite having health issues. According to the members, ATTRAKT has not been listening to the members’ opinions regarding any matter. Haesoo Dies at 29: All You Need to Know About South Korean Trot Singer Who Was Found Dead in Her Apartment.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

All four FIFTY FIFTY members have filed a lawsuit against their agency ATTRAKT to suspend their contracts. The members claim the company has failed to have transparency in financial documents and trying to have the group promote despite the members having health issues. pic.twitter.com/S4PEyZ1lyi — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

