Jeon Soyeon has tested positive for Covid after using a self-test kit. She first started having symptoms of a sore throat, and received a positive result after being tested. She has currently halted all activities and is taking rest and all measures to get better. (G)-IDLE Enters the Billboard 200 Chart for the First Time With ‘I Love’.

