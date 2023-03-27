After rumours of EXO member, Sehun's girlfriend being pregnant started making rounds, SM Entertainment issued an official statement calling the news 'groundless' and 'false'. FYI, the boy band EXO, based in Seoul was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011. Sehun's Girlfriend Is Pregnant? Netizens React to This Viral Rumour About the EXO Member.

Sehun's GF Is Not Pregnant:

SM Entertainment strongly refutes the circulating rumors of #EXO's #Sehun & his allegedly pregnant girlfriendhttps://t.co/IioP7UIqPw — allkpop (@allkpop) March 27, 2023

