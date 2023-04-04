Park Bo Gum and IU’s k-drama You Did Good will be released on Netflix after all. The production company Pan Entertainment announced "It is true that 'You Did Good will be released through Netflix." You Did Good is a drama that focuses on the adventurous lives of Ae Soon, a rebellious character born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Kwan Sik. Park Bo Gum Finally Opens His Official Instagram Account with the Name 'bogummy'.

