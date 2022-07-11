J-hope's album Jack in the Box is set to release on July 15. The track list for the album contains 10 songs, "MORE", "Pandora's Box", "= (Equal Sign)" are a few among others. He recently released a set of concept photos for one of the tracks "Arson". The second set of concept photos are now out as well!

View Tweets Here:

