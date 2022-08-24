According to a statement released by her agency JYP Entertainment, TWICE’s leader Jihyo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. She has been tested positive with a self-test kit and seems like with this she'll be missing from the group’s upcoming promotions for "BETWEEN 1&2". Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun Tests Positive for COVID-19, Apologises to Fans for Cancellation of Upcoming Activities.

