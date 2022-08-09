Girls' Generation's Seohyun released a statement after testing positive for Covid, saying that she feels very sorry that the group's upcoming schedules had to be postponed. The group was set to appear on Mnet’s M Countdown and SBS' Inkigayo, which would've been Girls' Generation's first music show promotions as a group, in five years. Girls Generation Make a Strong Comeback on Their 15th Anniversary With ‘Forever 1’.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)