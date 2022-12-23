Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung will reportedly star in a new historical drama together titled Sejak. Jo Jung Suk's label said he is currently reviewing the offer and Se Kyung's agency confirmed she is reviewing as well. Sejak is a dangerous love story about struggles, seduction and revenge. Loving Reborn Rich? Here Are 5 Reincarnation Korean Dramas You Can Watch Next.

