There are a lot of similarities between India and South Korea. But one which is absolutely bewildering is our shared obsession with the reincarnation trope. We have innumerable movies on the same theme and South Korea has many series on the topic. Previously, we shared with you a list of reincarnation movies from India that Reborn Rich reminded us of. Now that the series has already aired three episodes and will add more to the list today, we thought we will talk about all those Korean dramas that you can watch after Song Joongki's revenge feast ends. Even if you have watched them all, rewatching doesn't harm! BTS' Jungkook is Princess Diana's Reincarnation? The New ARMY Theory Creates Buzz on Internet! (View Tweets).

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)

Now this will be more of a rewatch than a first-time watch for many. Gong Yoo, Kim Go-Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In-na series is our favourite Korean drama ever. It has everything love, sacrifice, agony, pain, betrayal, friendship and above all, wholesome comedy. This is one reincarnation drama that probably has the most recall value. Check it out on Netflix and Viki.

The Legend Of The Blue Seas

Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-Hyun's romantic drama is just beautiful, kind and deeply satisfying. If humour is on point, their performances are excellent. The entire reincarnation story is so beautifully woven in the story without jarring and annoying flashbacks that it's mindblowing. You can watch it on Netflix and Viki.

Bulgasal Immortal Souls

It's one of the lesser-known dramas of 2021, at least for the global fanbase. It has a bit of a convoluted storyline but once you dig in, it gives you an amazing viewing experience replete with mystery, crime, life, death, and rebirth. You can watch it on Netflix.

Born Again

Three lives bonded to each other are born again after 32 years. How they meet each other and what happens then forms the crux of the show. The love triangle keeps shifting poles, making it an addictive watch. Interestingly, except for the rebirth, it's not a supernatural show. Check it out on Viki. Goblin, Vincenzo, Strangers From Hell - 5 Kdramas That Should Never Be Remade In India And Why.

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed Fox

Lee Dong Wook returns as a demi-god looking for his reincarnated lover. A Goblin experience makes him quite adept at this trope. But we loved his bromance with Kim Bum more than the actual romance. No offense, Jo Bo-ah! If mythical creatures and their stories are your things, this is it! Check it out on Netflix and Viki.

