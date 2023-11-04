Joo Yeon, known for her roles in various films and TV dramas, has confirmed her divorce after six months of marriage. NEVER DIE Entertainment, her agency, officially announced the separation, stating that both Jung Joo Yeon and her non-celebrity husband mutually agreed to end their marriage last month. While the couple had a wedding ceremony in March, they had not officially registered their marriage, meaning there was no need for a legal divorce process. Strong Girl Nam Soon: 5 Things The Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Sequel Lacks Compared to The OG.

View Jung Joo Yeon Update:

