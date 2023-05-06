Junghoon, member of the boy band Xikers, would reportedly be undergoing surgery following ‘torn cruciate ligament’. KQ Entertainment issued statement regarding his health condition and his future activities, reports Soompi. The statement read, “Junghoon began experiencing knee pain and visited a specialist [at a] medical institution for a detailed examination. The results of the examination revealed a torn cruciate ligament, which requires surgery.” It further stated, “As a result, Junghoon will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and rehabilitation to ensure a faster recovery.” BTS’ Jungkook Warns Fans Not to Send Food Delivery to His Home, Warns Legal Action Against Offenders.

Junghoon To Undergo Surgery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)