Popularity comes with a price! Fans can be super supportive and they can be really annoying at times. Recently BTS member Jungkook faced the same situation. The youngest member of the Korean boyband took to Weverse to put forth a heartfelt request to his ARMY. Jungkook addressed fans who have been sending food to his residence in Seoul, South Korea. The singer told fans he won't eat the food even if they send, and requested them to stop doing this. He has also warned of action against those who continue to send him food. Even in social media his fans spreading #RESPECTHISPRIVACY tag for him. BTS’ Jeon Jungkook Went Live To Address the Excessive Mattress Allegations and ARMYs Are Flooding the Internet With Memes.

BTS JUNGKOOK WEVERSE POST 230504 JK: Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it I'm requesting. If it's sent one more time, I'll inquire about + pic.twitter.com/lRC19JW862 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 4, 2023

🐰 :i am a human too. . As a fan we should respect his privacy🙏💜 PLEASE LEAVE HIM ALONE#jungkook pic.twitter.com/E8w8SDcj9p — 💜 💚🐰TAEKOOK&BTS🐻💜💚 (@d_ktaekook) May 4, 2023

