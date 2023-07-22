Jungkook is one of the active member in BTS. He is always doing something or the other to make his fans proud. Working on his upcoming projects or sharing his daily routine on Weveerse, this Golden Maknae is everyone's favorite. Taking to online platform, Jungkook held a live session and also replied to a person who called the explicit version of his solo song Seven as the 'dirty version'. Jungkook replied, "Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? You first tell me the reason why you think it's dirty version. It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty? It's about being frank. I know people would have different ideas on this matter. I had so much thought over this -- which of the two versions to release. And I'm of age, I've worked for 10 years, and I'll be 28 next year. And I thought if I don't stage a new side of me, I won't be able to make a real challenge." Apart from his song "Seven", he also spoke about people who make fun of him for drinking. he said, "Sure, some people would make fun of me and say, 'Yeah Jungkook is drunk and all'. Yeah, so what? You don't drink? Go ahead and talk about me every way you want I don't care...like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don't like me, go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway." BTS Jungkook Dominates Spotify Charts with Debut Solo Single 'Seven' at Number One!.

Check Out Jungkook's Video Here:

👤: First tell me the reason why you made the dirty ver. of the song? 🐰: Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? You first tell me the reason why you think it's dirty version? It's just the explicit version. 🐰: Why is that dirty? It's about being frank. I know people… pic.twitter.com/aigcWJyI3a — JK Updates. (@DailyforJK) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)