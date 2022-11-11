A representative of Jung Woo Sung's agency confirmed that he quietly visited the Itaewon tragedy memorial space. He was also accompanied by the Filippo Grandi, the commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He reportedly also met the families of the victims at the memorial place and comforted them. Jung Woo Sung To Travel to Poland in October for Refugee Relief Work.

View Tweet Here:

#JungWooSung Pays Visit To Memorial Space To Mourn Victims Of Itaewon Tragedyhttps://t.co/wArH51xHpN pic.twitter.com/FeD0VNCWEF — Soompi (@soompi) November 11, 2022

