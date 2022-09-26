Jung Woo Sung will be travelling to Poland to help refugees work in October. He has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2015 and has taken part in relief efforts in major refugee countries like Lebanon and South Sudan as well as with the stateless Rohingya people. Jung Woo Sung Says He Is Working on the US Release for ‘Hunt’ in Response To Snoop Dogg’s DM.

