Kang Tae Oh had previously announced during his fan meet that he would be enlisting in the military soon. His agency announced further details regarding his schedule and said that he will carry out all his activities before September 20. His expected discharge date is March 19, 2024. Kang Tae Oh’s Agency Releases Cherubic Baby Pictures of the Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star!

