Kang Tae Oh's agency Man of Creation released baby pictures of the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star today. Along with hashtags like Baby Tae Oh, Cute Tae Oh, Not Children's Day etc. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star Kang Tae Oh Personally Announces Military Enlistment During Fan Meeting.

How Cute

Something We All Needed

Fun Day at the Beach

