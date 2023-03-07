Youngeun's father unfortunately passed away on March 7 and her family is currently at the mortuary. The singer will be taking a hiatus from group activities so she can mourn alongside her family. They plan to hold a quiet funeral for family and close friends, shared Kep1er's label in a statement. Kep1er is Confirmed to Make Their Comeback on 10 April with New Album.

View Full Statement Here:

