There have been many rumours lately that Lee Jung Jae may be in talks with Marvel Studios. The rumours date back to a tweet by Marvel Crave on July 20. But neither Lee Jung Jae nor Marvel have confirmed or addressed the rumours.

View Tweet Here:

#SquidGame Star, Lee Jung-Jae is reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios. (via: DanielRPK ) pic.twitter.com/mU2T93r9Km — Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)