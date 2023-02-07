Lee Seung Gi announced that he will be marrying Lee Da-in with a cute post on Instagram. Besides the lengthy caption, he also posted a picture of his handwritten letter to go along with it. In the letter he stated "This is the most important decision in my life". He asked fans to support them as a couple and about Da-in he said "This is the person I want to keep on my side forever."

View Lee Seung Gi's Full Letter Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이승기 Leeseunggi (@leeseunggi.official)

