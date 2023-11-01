Celebrated actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are stepping into parenthood. According to Soompi, the celebrity couple is expecting their first child and the due date is February 2023. The couple, who officially confirmed their relationship in May 2021 after years of dating, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in April 2023. The wedding, held in the Samseong neighborhood of Gangnam, Seoul, remained low-key. The impending arrival of their first child marks a new chapter for the couple, further solidifying their journey from dating to marriage and now, embracing the joys of parenthood. Lee Seung Gi Marries Lee Da In! Netizens Go Gaga Over Viral Video From the Korean Stars' Private Wedding Ceremony.

See The Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soompi (@soompi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)