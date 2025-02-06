Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In recently shared a touching moment with fans by offering a rare glimpse of their daughter, marking an important milestone in their family’s journey. On February 5, Lee Da-In celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy birthday, my little angel. Thank you for bringing me endless happiness this year.” She posted sweet pictures of Lee Seung-Gi lovingly holding their child. The couple began their public relationship in May 2021, married in April 2023, and joyfully welcomed their daughter in February 2023. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung Wins Hearts Again, Gifts Mercedes G-Wagon Push Car to His Stylist’s Daughter (See Pic).

Lee Seung-Gi & Lee Da-In Daughter's Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕃𝕖𝕖 𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕟 🕊 (@xx__dain)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)