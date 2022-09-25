Marshmello recently performed at the Ultra Music Festival in Korea and while he was there he also met up with TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) at the HYBE building in Seoul and took pictures with them. This ignited rumours that the two might be collaborating. Marshmello posted the pics on Twitter and captioned the post "Had some fun with my friends @TXT_bighit". TXT To Release Self-Composed Track ‘Ring’ Before Their Comeback With a Japanese Album.

View Tweet Here:

