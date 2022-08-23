TXT will be pre-releasing their new self composed track "Ring" before their official comeback with their Japanese album. Their third Japanese album Good Boy Gone Bad will release on August 31 at KST. "Ring" will pre-release on August 24 at KST. TXT Becomes the First K-Pop Group To Have an Album on Billboard 200 for 12 Weeks!

View Tweet Here:

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER to pre-release their self-composed track 'Ring' before official Japanese album comebackhttps://t.co/4RsjYrmKMp — allkpop (@allkpop) August 23, 2022

