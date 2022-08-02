Park Hae Soo and Kim Da Mi are confirmed to star in a new drama titled, Great Flood. The film will be a sci-fi disaster, which will focus on the aftermath of a flood and people trying to salvage what's left of humanity from their apartment, that was submerged by the flood.

