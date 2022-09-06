Seulgi confirmed she is currently working on a solo debut album but the details have not yet been released as she only recently started. She is the third member from Red Velvet to have a solo debut, following Wendy and Joy. Red Velvet's Joy And NCT's Doyoung Are The Cutest Chaotic Duo In Joy's Birthday Vlog.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)