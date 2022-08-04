Many groups and soloists made their comeback on M Countdown. Zico with "Freak", ATEEZ with "Guerrilla", Choi Ye Na with "Smartphone" and NewJeans made their debut with "Cookie". Seventeen also took home the win for this time with "_World". Congratulations to Seventeen! Check out the performance videos of the artists below.

View Tweet Here:

