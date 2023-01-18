Single's Inferno 2's male contestants played a game where they wrestled each other in a muddy pool. Each of the men got eliminated one by one as they got thrown out by the others. This game became one of the biggest controversies of the show after Jo Young Jae's behaviour got criticised. Since the show ended, the contestants have opened up about the realities of the show. Jo Yoong Jae revealed that many scenes were cut and while the game seemed short, it was actually 30 minutes long, which was exhausting. He explained that he only attacked Jong Woo at the end, and in reality it was a way to help end the game quickly. Single’s Inferno 2 Host Lee Da Hee Reveals Emotional Reason Why She Cried When Shin Seul Ki Picked Choi Jong Woo.

Watch Wrestling Game From Single's Inferno 2:

View More About Jo Yoong Jae's Side Here:

"Single's Inferno 2" Contestant Jo Yoong Jae Exposes The Reality Of His Controversial Behavior Teaming With Kim Jin Young Against Choi Jong Woohttps://t.co/pxXZDDgCG5 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)