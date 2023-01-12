Single's Inferno 2 has finally ended and Shin Seul Ki-Choi Jong Woo pairing, though unexpected, has made fans very excited. Another person who is just an happy about it is the one of the show's host Lee Da Hee, who went viral for crying when Seul Ki picked him. Da Hee explained that as she got older she realised it's hard to love someone for who they are. She envied the young contestants went with their hearts for the decision, as compared to doing the same when one is older. Jong Woo's unconditional love for Seul Ki reminded Da Hee of her younger self, which made her cheer for him more. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Kim Se Jun Drops First Set of Cute Couple Photos With Lee So E.

"Single's Inferno 2" Host Lee Da Hee Is Going Viral For The Heartbreaking Reason She Cried When Shin Seul Ki Picked Choi Jong Woo#SinglesInferno2 #SinglesInferno2Ep10https://t.co/St1ovOkfw5 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 12, 2023

