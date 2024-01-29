(G)I-DLE pays homage to K-pop's second-generation girl group, 2NE1, in their latest music video for “Super Lady”. The quintet, exuding iconic styling, dominates a massive stadium stage amidst dazzling strobe lights. The video, part of their second studio album “[2]”, showcases diverse inspirations, from Cruella De Vil to Cleopatra. With scenes echoing Alice in Wonderland, the group chants, "Lady lady, call me super lady," in a powerful chorus. Following their English EP (Extended Play) “Heat" in collaboration with 88rising, “[2]” marks (G)I-DLE's return after four months. (G)I-dle Fans Suspect Cube Entertainment Is Hinting Soojin’s Return! (View Pics).

Watch (G)I-DLE's Latest MV Super Lady

