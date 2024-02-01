After captivating hearts in My Demon, Song Kang is set to reprise his role for Sweet Home season 3. The highly anticipated third season of the web series will explore establishing connections with a new group of individuals following the deaths of several Season 1 characters. Joining Song Kang, actors Go Min Si, Jinyoung, and more will also be part of the lineup. Netflix Offers Glimpses of Seong Gi-hun's Squid Game Season 2 & Cameron Diaz's Action-Comedy Comeback in 2024 Sneak Peeks!.

Watch Sweet Home Season 3 Teaser:

First look at Season 3 of ‘Sweet Home.’ pic.twitter.com/Mno2EWj5e9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2024

