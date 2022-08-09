Tri.be have dropped their music video for "Kiss" which is the title track of their album Leviosa. The song is playful and upbeat and about letting someone know how you feel. The members of Tri.be truly know how to bring out the dance moves with their energetic demeanor in "Kiss".

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)