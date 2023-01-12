How far would you go for the celebrities you adore? Recently, two teenage girls who were reported missing from Karachi, Pakistan, were found in Lahore, which is about 1,200km (746 miles) from their home. When questioned, they revealed they had planned to go to South Korea to meet the popular boy band BTS. There had been a search for the girls, aged 13 and 14. Know more about the incident here. Did BTS' Jungkook Go on Dinner Date With Mystery Woman? Restaurant Owner Clarifies on the Rumours.

