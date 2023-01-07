BTS‘s Jungkook was spotted with a girl in a famous meat restaurant in Jeju last year. Now a picture has surfaced online that showcases the K-pop star with a mysterious girl. On reaching the restaurant owner, he rubbished the reports and clarified that the woman was an old staff member. BTS’ Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ Becomes Longest-Charting K-Pop Solo Song on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart in 2022.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Restaurant Owner Puts To Rest Rumors Of BTS’s Jungkook Going On A Dinner Date With A Womanhttps://t.co/PNpzTSGwHW — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 6, 2023

