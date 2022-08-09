TXT have now become the first K-pop artists to be on the Billboard 200 chart for 12 weeks. Three months after its release TXT's EP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child is still going strong on the chart. It first debuted at Number 4 in May. Congratulations to TXT for their amazing achievements!

View More Details Here:

#TXT Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist To Spend 12 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2022 Albumhttps://t.co/H8sezhBsaw pic.twitter.com/7tQnwNMkys — Soompi (@soompi) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)