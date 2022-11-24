BTS' Jungkook has become the first Asian soloist to hold all 3 of the biggest debuts in history with "Left & Right", "Dreamers" and "Stay Alive" on Spotify Global. His new song "Dreamers" which he also performed at the FIFA World Cup has created worldwide buzz and become very popular throughout the globe.

View Tweet Here:

Jungkook now holds the Top 3 Biggest Debuts by an Asian Soloist ever on Spotify Global. pic.twitter.com/rKTmawRfDS — 국 • (@jungkooktrends) November 21, 2022

