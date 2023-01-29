NCT 127 has released a powerful new teaser for their new music video "Ay-Yo". The group is coming back with a repackaged version of their fourth studio album 2 Baddies. The record is set for January 30 which is when they will be releasing "Ay-Yo". Disney+ Japan Reveals New NCT 127 Documentary Tentatively Titled ‘The Lost Boys’ as Part of New Line-Up.

Watch NCT 127's New Teaser:

