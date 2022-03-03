South Korean actor and top Hallyu star Song Joong-ki’s latest Instagram posts is making fans go ‘crazy in love.’ After all, the 36-year-old Vincenzo is not the most social media savvy celebrity and when he does post, they break the internet. His most recent IG updates are pictures from Song Joong-ki’s photoshoot for Vogue Man Hong Kong issue. The man is killing it. His suave, intense and stylish look will make you feel weak at the knees.

Song Joong-ki is Cover Star of Vogue Man Hong Kong Issue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Oh For The Love of God, Stop Being This HOTTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Just Look At Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)