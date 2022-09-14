Li Yifeng has been detained by Beijing police for soliciting sex workers. As per a report in AFP, right after the Chinese actor-singer was arrested, several luxury brands dropped him as their brand ambassador. It include brands like Prada, Panerai and Remy Martin. Woman Actor Accuses Fitness Instructor of Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Accused Arrested.

Li Yifeng Arrested For Hiring Sex Workers

Global brands including Prada and Remy Martin have cut ties with Chinese superstar Li Yifeng, after the actor was detained for soliciting sex workershttps://t.co/Pt888ui9rK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 13, 2022

