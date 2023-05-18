Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer which dropped on May 17 received lots of love from fans. Right from the adrenaline filled stunts to the fighting sequences, internet went crazy. However, a section of Tweeple also called MI7 heavily inspired from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Twitterati shared screenshots mentioning how action scenes from Mission Impossible 7 look 'copied' from the SRK's blockbuster. Have a look at the tweets below. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise's Film Is Filled with Edge-of-the-Seat Action and Risky Stunts Beyond Expectations! (Watch Video).

'Copied'

So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega blockbuster #Pathaan#ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it🔥 pic.twitter.com/mSOFGaOuYG — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) May 17, 2023

'Anand Should Be Proud'

'MI Has Similar Action Scenes'

NOT A COMPARISON TWEET. few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes , nobody will say anything Hollywood ke 14 pic.twitter.com/O1BHIRIMmF — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 17, 2023

'Bollywood Should be Proud'

Watch Mission Impossible Trailer:

Watch Pathaan Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)