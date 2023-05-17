Tom Cruise has made it clear that he is certainly willing to risk his life for stunts and that's clear in this new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film, also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell and others, sees everyone's favourite agent Ethan Hunt gearing up to fight his enemies and hopefully we'll find out more about his story in this one,. Meanwhile the iconic stunt of Tom Cruise jumping off a cliff while riding a bike is also displayed in the video. Tom Cruise Wouldn't Let Paramount Develop a Mission Impossible Series.

Check Out the Trailer for Mission Impossible 7:

