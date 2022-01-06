Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib took the internet by storm for all the bad reasons wherein a viral video of him spitting on a woman’s (Pooja Gupta) head while giving her a haircut surfaced online. Now, as per the latest update, National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana over the same clip that showed Habib spitting on a woman's hair. With this, NCW is soon to send a notice to Jawed.

National Commission for Women (NCW) writes to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on viral video showing hairstylist Jawed Habib allegedly spitting on a woman's hair, urges him to take action in the matter. NCW to send a notice to Jawed Habib. — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

For those who goes to Javed Habib's saloon pic.twitter.com/dblHxHUBkw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 5, 2022

