Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib took the internet by storm for all the bad reasons wherein a viral video of him spitting on a woman’s (Pooja Gupta) head while giving her a haircut surfaced online. Now, as per the latest update, National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana over the same clip that showed Habib spitting on a woman's hair. With this, NCW is soon to send a notice to Jawed.

Check It Out:

Here's The Clip:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)