On 195th birth anniversary of the great social activist Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, his biopic titled Phule has been announced. The flick will star Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in key roles. Pratik will be seen playing the part of Mahatma Phule, whereas Patralekhaa as his wife Savitribai Phule. The movie will release in cinemas in 2023. More details about the same is yet to be unveiled. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Send Quotes, Messages and Wishes To Observe Birth Anniversary of The Great Social Activist.

