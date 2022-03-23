Ravi Teja’s film Ramarao on Duty was scheduled to be released in theatres on March 25. The makers have now announced that the action thriller directed by Sarath Mandava will hit the big screens on June 17. SLV Cinemas shared on Twitter citing, ‘#RamaRaoOnDuty MASSive Release in theatres on June 17’.

Ramarao On Duty New Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)