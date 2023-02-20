Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged! The actress shared pictures with her girlfriend from their dreamy proposal at Disneyland in California. Rebel proposed Ramona with a classic diamond engagement ring that the latter can be seen flaunting. She announced the news of her engagement by captioning her Insta post as ‘We said YES!’ From wearing matching outfits to sealing it with a kiss, these pictures of this newly engaged couple are unmissable. Rebel Wilson Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Official On Social Media And Says ‘Love Is Love’ (View Pic).

Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

