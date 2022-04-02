Wendy aka Shon Seung-wan, another member of South Korean girl Red Velvet group has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (April 2). She has halted all her scheduled activities such as radio appearances, fan signing events, as of now. Wendy tested positive despite taking all three dose of her COVID-19 vaccine. Red Velvet’s Seulgi Aka Kang Seul-gi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels All of Her Scheduled Activities.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)